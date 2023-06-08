Can't attend to ED summons, busy with mass outreach campaign: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said he will not comply with the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into a scam involving primary school jobs, as he is now busy with an ongoing mass outreach campaign.

Banerjee, considered number two in the TMC, said he would be available for questioning by the ED after the conclusion of the panchayat polls on July 8.

Earlier in the day, the ED served a notice to Banerjee, summoning him to appear before its sleuths on June 13 in connection with the central agency's probe into the primary school jobs scam in West Bengal.

"I am not obligated to appear before investigative agencies at their whims,” Banerjee said.