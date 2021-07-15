Case registered against ex-MLA's 'killer jumbo' after death of a child in Assam tea estate

Assam: Case registered against ex-MLA's 'killer jumbo'

The female elephant belonging to the former Independent MLA in Golaghat, Jiten Gogoi, attracted public anger

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jul 15 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 20:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Dulumoni was tagged a "killer jumbo" last year after she trampled a man in eastern Assam's Golaghat district to death.

The female elephant belonging to the former Independent MLA in Golaghat, Jiten Gogoi, attracted public anger since July 8 when she allegedly attacked and killed a 14-year-old boy inside the Bijuli tea estate.

The anger and protest in the past few days forced police to seize the domestic elephant and her one-year-old calf and register a case under 304IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

"The elephant and her baby have been seized and handed over to forest personnel at Kaziranga National Park for custody. We are looking for her mahut and we will soon arrest him for negligence resulting in the death of the child. We will move ahead in the investigation as per the law," Pradip Kumar Bora, the officer-in-charge of the Bokakhat police station in Golaghat told reporters.

When asked if any action would be taken against the former MLA, Bora said, "We will decide as per the evidence we gather during the investigation."

The 14-year-old boy, Bitu Gor, son of a tea garden worker was attacked by the elephant near the tea estate and he died later. This triggered protest among local residents, who demanded action against the former MLA for the two deaths.

