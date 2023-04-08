Cattle scam: ED again summons TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, to the agency's headquarters in New Delhi for questioning in connection to the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.
This is the third time that Sukanya Mondal has been summoned to the national capital for questioning since the central agency sleuths took her father to New Delhi in connection with the ongoing probe.
Also read | Four people, including three Trinamool leaders, killed in West Bengal
However, she had dodged ED summons on both occasions.
Agency sources have said that in the third summon, Sukanya Mondal has been asked appear on April 12.
Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal is under judicial custody at the Tihar Jail.
It however, remains unclear if Sukanya Mondal will respond to the third summon.
The last time when the ED had summoned her to New Delhi, the agency sleuths also warned her of strong legal actions in case of her absence.
She was first summoned to New Delhi on March 15. But every time she communicated to ED about her inability to be present on health grounds.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat
Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal
Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030
Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder
Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential
Three nights in Kamathipura
Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore
Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed
Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI
Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs