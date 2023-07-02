Court seeks ED response on TMC leader's daughter's bail

Cattle-smuggling case: Delhi court seeks ED's response on bail plea of TMC leader's daughter

The father-daughter duo is currently in judicial custody in a money-laundering case related to alleged cattle smuggling at the India-Bangladesh border.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 16:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court has sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response on an application filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya, seeking interim bail for six weeks.

The father-daughter duo is currently in judicial custody in a money-laundering case related to alleged cattle smuggling at the India-Bangladesh border.

Also Read | Kerala LoP V D Satheesan 'welcomes' reports of ED probe against him; says he will cooperate

Special Judge Raghubir Singh issued a notice to the federal agency and directed it to file its reply by July 10, when the court will hear the matter.

"File is taken up on the application for grant of interim bail for a period of six weeks moved on behalf of applicant/accused Sukanya Mondal.... Issue notice of this application to the ED for July 10, 2023," the judge said in an order passed on July 1.

Sukanya Mondal, a primary school teacher in West Bengal's Birbhum district, was arrested by the ED on April 26 following her questioning.

The agency had earlier attached assets worth Rs 20.25 crore in the cattle-smuggling case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
ED
Enforcement Directorate
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jal Jeevan: This place in Ladakh nears full saturation

Jal Jeevan: This place in Ladakh nears full saturation

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

 