CBI arrests Anubrata Mondal's accountant in connection with cattle smuggling scam

CBI on Wednesday morning arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's accountant at their temporary camp office as a part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer of the agency said.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths grilled Mondal's accountant Manish Kothari and two officials of the bank where the TMC leader has several bank accounts, he said.

Read | Asked by TMC MLA to send doctor to Mondal's house, says Bolpur hospital superintendent

The four-member team including a woman officer also went to Mondal's Nichupatti residence in Bolpur as a part of the probe, the official said. The officers, who were supposed to question Mondal's daughter Sukanya who is a primary school teacher, left the premises after around 10 minutes. However, whether they have questioned Sukanya Mondal is not yet clear as the CBI has not given any confirmation so far.

The central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam.