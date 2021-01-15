CBI arrests wife of Rose Valley Group chairman in chit fund case

Wife of Rose Valley chairman arrested by CBI

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 15 2021, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 19:53 ist
Credit: iStock Images

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested wife of jailed Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu in relation to the multi-crore chit fund scam.

CBI sources said that the case against Subhra Kundu was registered in Bhubaneswar and she would be taken there once it obtains a transit remand from a court in Kolkata. The jewelry chain run by Subhra was sealed.

The Rose Valley Group allegedly duped thousands of depositors through its illegal schemes promising exorbitant interests. Sources said that the amount raised by the Rose Valley Group through such schemes was more than Rs12,000 crore.

A lookout notice was issued against Subhra by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November. ED arrested Gautam Kundu in March 2015 following a complaint by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). ED attached properties worth Rs.2300 crore of the Rose Valley Group so far.

chit fund scam
ED
CBI
Rose Valley scam

