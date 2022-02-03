CBI can't take any coercive action against Anubrata: Calcutta High Court

In a major relief to Anubrata Mondal, the Calcutta High Court has asked the CBI not to take coercive action against the Trinamool Congress district president, after Mondal approached the High Court challenging the CBI summons to appear before it in connection with the murder of a BJP worker.

Presently, Mondal is under treatment at SSKM hospital in Kolkata with several complaints, including a heart ailment.

Pronouncing the judgement, justice Rajsekhar Manthar said, "The CBI can definitely interrogate him but he will have to be interrogated at the Durgapur office. It has not been proved yet that Mondal is guilty and so, CBI cannot take any coercive action against him."

The court also said that if Mondal is supposed to be arrested, then the premiere will have to take the permission of the court.

The CBI is investigating cases of rape and murder during post-poll violence in the state. The CBI had earlier sent a notice under Section 160 IPC of the Indian Penal Code.

A lawyer, speaking on behalf of Mondal, said that he is seriously ill and it is not possible for him to be present for interrogation.

Mondal's lawyer, Sandipan Ganguly, said, "Anubrat Mandal has been sent a notice under Section 160 of the IPC by an officer from Lucknow. There is a protocol that needs to be followed while the CBI is sending a notice under Section 160 of the IPC but that has not been followed in the case of Anubrata Mondal. He is ready to cooperate but should not be arrested."

On the other hand, M B Raju, a lawyer representing the CBI, said, "The CBI has a special manual on notices under Section 160. It is not always possible to send notices in the same area as the previous ones."

The judge after listening to both the lawyers said, "Anubrata has not been proved guilty. He has got the right to get legal protection".

On Wednesday, Anubrata moved the High Court seeking legal protection against the summons issued by the CBI. The CBI has been directed to submit an affidavit within four weeks and Mondal will get a time of one week to submit his reply.

