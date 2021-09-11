CBI files fourth chargesheet in Bengal post-poll violence probe

The CBI on Saturday filed the fourth chargesheet in the ongoing post-poll violence case in West Bengal.
According to sources in the Central agency, the chargesheet was filed before a court in Krishnanagar in Nadia district.
They revealed that the case was regarding the alleged murder of a BJP worker by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres after the Assembly election results were declared.
Two accused were mentioned in the chargesheet.
The CBI has so far filed three chargesheets before different courts in relation to incidents of alleged post-poll violence at Bhatpara in North 24 Paraganas district and Nalhati and Rampurhat in Birbhum district.
It has registered 34 FIRs in relation to post-poll violence.
Last month the Calcutta High Court stated in an order that cases of rape and murder in relation to post-poll violence will be investigated by the CBI and other cases will be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The High Court made it clear that both investigations will be court-monitored.
