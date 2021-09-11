CBI files fourth chargesheet in Bengal post-poll violence probe

The CBI on Saturday filed the fourth chargesheet in the ongoing post-poll violence case in West Bengal.

According to sources in the Central agency, the chargesheet was filed before a court in Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

They revealed that the case was regarding the alleged murder of a BJP worker by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres after the Assembly election results were declared.

Two accused were mentioned in the chargesheet.

Also read: Mamata files nomination for Bhabanipur, TMC says will avenge Nandigram defeat

The CBI has so far filed three chargesheets before different courts in relation to incidents of alleged post-poll violence at Bhatpara in North 24 Paraganas district and Nalhati and Rampurhat in Birbhum district.

It has registered 34 FIRs in relation to post-poll violence.

Last month the Calcutta High Court stated in an order that cases of rape and murder in relation to post-poll violence will be investigated by the CBI and other cases will be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The High Court made it clear that both investigations will be court-monitored.

Check out latest videos from DH: