CBI STF to probe teachers recruitment scam in Bengal

CBI forms STF to investigate teachers recruitment scam in Bengal

The STF will comprise seven senior officers - an SP, three DSPs, two inspectors and one SI

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 10 2023, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 17:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has formed a special task force (STF) to speed up the ongoing investigation of the alleged teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal, a senior official of the probe body said on Monday. The team will reach the city soon and begin the probe into the alleged scam, he said.

The STF will comprise seven senior officers - an SP, three DSPs, two inspectors and one SI drawn from New Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar. "With there being developments in the teachers' recruitment scam in Bengal almost daily we need more officers to deal with that. We had written to the Delhi headquarters recently and these officers will be joining the probe," said a senior CBI official.

Read | Cattle scam: ED again summons TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter

Former state minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in July last year by Enforcement Directorate probing the money trail in the SSC recruitment scam for his alleged involvement in it, is currently in jail custody at the Presidency correctional home. Several officers of the education department and a couple of ruling Trinamool Congress leaders are also in custody for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
CBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 