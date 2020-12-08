CBI issues look-out notice against coal trader

CBI issues look-out notice against coal trader

The central investigating agency had on November 28 conducted raids at 45 places

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 08 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 16:40 ist
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI which is probing the illegal coal trading case has issued a lookout notice against Anup Majhi alias Lala, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The notice was issued to ascertain his whereabouts as his interrogation is needed during the course of the probe, the spokesperson said.

The central investigating agency had on November 28 conducted raids at 45 places, including in West Bengal against illegal coal mining at different places including West Bengal.

Search operation was also carried out at different locations of Eastern Coalfields Limited in Jharkhand, Bihar and UP as well against illegal coal mining.

Premises of two general managers of ECL, three officers, unknown officials of ECL, CISF and Indian Railways were raided along with that of Majhi. These people have been accused of illegally mining coal and theft from Kunustoria and Kajora mining areas under ECL.

The spokesman had said no arrests have been made so far. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CBI

What's Brewing

How much plastic are you eating?

How much plastic are you eating?

Mystery illness frays India's coronavirus nerves

Mystery illness frays India's coronavirus nerves

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

 