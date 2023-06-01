CBI, judicial commission to probe Manipur violence; Amit Shah warns militants

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that a special CBI team will investigate the incidents violence in Manipur violence and the Centre will monitor the investigation.

Shah told reporters at Imphal that a Judicial Inquiry Commission, headed by a retired High Court judge, will be set up to probe into the entire incident.

The central government will also set up a peace committee that will be headed by the Manipur Governor. "The peace committee will have representatives from political parties, civil society organisations, sportspersons, industrialists and others. The committee will visit parts of the state and talk to all groups for permanent peace," Shah said.

"A total of six cases have been identified for investigation by the CBI team," the Home Minister said.

An inter-agency Unified Command, headed by retired DG of CRPF Kuldip Singh, has been set up for better co-ordination among the security forces including the Army, Assam Rifles and others. Singh is currently tasked to look after the law and order situation in the state as the Centre's security advisor to the Manipur government.

Shah said a special package for relief and rehabilitation will also be announced tomorrow. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the kin of those who have been killed in the riot since May 3. "A total of 30,000 metric tonnes of food grains has been allotted for the next two months and the distribution will soon start. LPG, petroleum products and other essential items are being sent to Manipur for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities," he said.

Warning to militants

Shah also warned that the Centre would be compelled to end the Suspension of Operation agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups if they violate the ground rules of such agreement. He also appealed to all to surrender the weapons that were snatched from security forces during the riot. A combing operation will begin from tomorrow to trace out such weapons.

Shah said biometrics of all people coming from neighbouring country will be collected while the survey for fencing of the India-Myanmar border will be taken up. "We have already completed fencing of 10 km border while tender has been issued for fencing of another 80 km," he said.

Shah is in Manipur since May 29 as part of the Centre's efforts to restore peace in the state in turmoil for nearly a month now.

He held meetings with leaders of both Meitei and Kuki communities, political parties, Army and other security forces besides CM N Biren Singh and Cabinet colleagues.

At least 75 persons have been killed and over 35,000 have been displacement amid the riot involving the Meitei and Kuki community since May 3. The Army and other paramilitary forces, called in on May 3, controlled the riot but sporadic incidents of firing and house burning continue to raise concerns.

Reports of firing and burning of houses were reported even during Shah's visit to the state. Similar incidents were also reported during Army Chief General Manoj Pande's visit to the state on May 27 and 28.