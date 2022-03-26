CBI names 21 in FIR over Birbhum violence that killed 8

CBI names 21 in FIR over Birbhum violence that killed 8

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 26 2022, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 12:50 ist
Family members of Sona Shaikh, after 8 people died in the violence that broke out at Bogtui village, in Birbhum district. Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named 21 accused under Sections 147, 148, 149 among others in its FIR on a suspected case of armed rioting in West Bengal's Birbhum district which left at least eight persons dead.

A CBI team reached Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Saturday and started its investigation into the violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week.

Unidentified people had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in the village, killing at least eight people, including women and children. The CBI team, consisting of around 20 members, went inside the house where charred bodies of seven people were found.

“We are starting the investigation today. We have to conduct the probe on a war-footing as we have a deadline to meet,” the CBI official told PTI.

Sleuths of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL), a unit of the CBI, also visited the gutted houses and started collecting samples.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI and set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report.

(With agency inputs)

West Bengal
India News
Birbhum violence
CBI

