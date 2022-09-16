CBI officials question Anubrata Mondal's daughter

CBI officials question Anubrata Mondal's daughter

A three-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which included a woman officer, questioned Sukanya Mondal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 16 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 16:13 ist
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. Credit: IANS Photo

A CBI team on Friday visited arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's Bolpur residence and questioned his daughter in connection with its probe into an alleged cattle smuggling case.

A three-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which included a woman officer, questioned Sukanya Mondal, sources said.

After being at the Nichupatti residence of the TMC Birbhum district president for little over an hour, the CBI team went to a nearby post office in connection with the probe.

Sukanya Mondal is allegedly a shareholder in a rice mill linked to her father.

CBI sleuths had visited the rice mill and seized a few vehicles, which were allegedly owned by others but used by the TMC leader.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling case and is in its custody at present.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anubrata Mondal
Kolkata
India News
CBI

What's Brewing

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

 