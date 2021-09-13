CBI questions TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in I-Core ponzi scam case

The CBI on Monday questioned West Bengal Industry Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chattejee in relation to his alleged association with the I-Core ponzi scam.

Sources in the central agency said that the questioning continued for more than two hours. A three member CBI team questioned Chatterjee at his Kolkata office.

The minister was allegedly seen in public programs organised by I-Core which is accused of duping investors by luring them with abnormally high rates of interest on deposits. The now-defunct organisation illegally raised money from investors by duping them with dubious schemes.

“I have told the CBI officials what I had to say. I hope they are satisfied with my answer,” said Chatterjee.

The CBI had earlier asked Chatterjee to appear before it for questioning on September 13. However, he informed the the central agency that he would not be able to come to their office due to prior engagements and urged them to question him either at his residence or office.

The CBI took over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scams in the wake of a Supreme Court order on May 9, 2014.

Earlier, the ED had also issued a notice to Chatterjee in relation to the I-Core ponzi scam.

