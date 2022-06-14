CBI quizzes Abhishek Banerjee's wife in coal scam case

The CBI interrogated TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira at their south Kolkata residence on Tuesday morning in connection with the coal pilferage scam, a senior officer said.

An eight-member CBI team, which had a woman officer, reached Banerjee's residence 'Santiniketan' on Harish Mukherjee Road around 11.30 am, he said.

This is the second time that the central agency was quizzing her in connection with the case. The CBI had interrogated her in February last year ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Moments before the CBI team arrived that day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited her nephew Abhishek's residence.

"We were not satisfied with Mrs Banerjee's replies, hence we are questioning her again," the CBI officer said.

The TMC on Tuesday accused the Centre of engaging in a “political witch-hunt”. "Political witch-hunt by the Centre is shameful! Minutes after our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc lands in Agartala, ‘remote controlled’ CBI springs into action. Your fear is evident @BJP4India, but we won’t back down!" the TMC said on Twitter.

Banerjee is currently in Tripura to campaign for the party in the upcoming bypolls there.

"This is nothing but political vendetta by the BJP. On a day when Abhishek is scheduled to address a programme in Tripura, the CBI is knocking at his door to interrogate his wife. This is not a coincidence," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

The state BJP, however, denied the allegations, saying these are “baseless” and the Central Bureau of Investigation is an independent agency.

"The BJP has nothing to do with the CBI investigation. The allegations are baseless," the party’s state unit spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The CBI had last year also interrogated Ruira Narula Banerjee's sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law in connection with their probe.

It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was done at leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields' in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol. Investigations have hinted towards financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people, as per the CBI.

The probe revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.