CBI recovers Rs 31 lakh cash, gold ornaments during searches in Imphal

The CBI has recovered more than Rs 31 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh and property documents during searches at the premises of a senior accountant posted in the office of an accountant general in Imphal on Friday, officials said here.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Yumnam Sharat Meitei for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of more than Rs 1.40 crore during his service, they said.

The agency carried out searches at Meiti's residence and office, from where it recovered cash worth Rs 31 lakh, gold ornaments worth more than Rs 18 lakh, property documents of two multi-storey buildings in Imphal and over 70 passbooks with ATM cards of various pensioners and investment documents, the officials said.