CBI registers case to investigate 'malpractices' in Arunachal Public Service Commission

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case to investigate alleged malpractices in the appointment of assistant engineers (civil) by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The case was registered based on a recommendation of the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh, which faced a lot of criticism over alleged leak of question papers related to appointment of the assistant engineers by the commission in August this year.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CBI said a case was registered against a teacher of a private coaching institute and officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The case was earlier registered in Itanagar police station on September 10.

"The complainant (a candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of question papers for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC," said the statement.

The CBI statement, however, did not name the accused.

A CBI team has already reached Itanagar for investigation into the allegations.

The case was taken over by the CBI on a day Chief Minister Pema Khandu met Governor B D Mishra at Itanagar and handed over a letter of recommendation by the state Cabinet for removal of members of the APPSC.

"We're determined to take the process of cleansing of APPSC to its logical conclusion in the larger interests of our youths and the state," Khandu tweeted after the meeting.