CBI summons Sovan Chatterjee, TMC MP

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Sovan Chatterjee who recently joined BJP has been summoned by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation case. Along with Chatterjee, the Central agency has also summoned TMC MP Aparupa Poddar.

According to CBI sources, while Chatterjee has been asked to appear before the investigators on Saturday, Poddar has been asked to appear on the first week of September.

CBI has also summoned Mathew Samuels, editor of Narada who came up with the video footage purportedly showing several senior TMC leaders and Minister including Chatterjee taking cash.

The names of 12 senior TMC leaders including Minister and an IPS officer have cropped in CBI’s investigation of the Narada sting operation case. The footage of the sting operation which surfaced in 2014 created a furor in Bengal politics.