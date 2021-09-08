CBI summons TMC minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with ponzi scam

The CBI on Wednesday summoned senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in relation to a ponzi scam.

According to sources in the Central agency, Chatterjee has been asked to appear before them at its Kolkata office at CGO complex on September 13.

They further revealed that the Minister was allegedly seen in certain public programs arranged by the I-Core firm which was accused of duping investors by offering exorbitant returns on investment.

Although so far there has been no reactions from Chatterjee on the issue, he had earlier denied having any connection with ponzi scams.

Chatterjee was also summoned by the CBI in March and his statement was recorded. The Central agency took over the investigation of ponzi scams including the Saradha scam following a Supreme Court order on May 9,2014.

