CBI calls Partha Chatterjee in relation with ponzi scam

CBI summons TMC minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with ponzi scam

Chatterjee had earlier denied having any connection with ponzi scams

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 08 2021, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 20:53 ist
Partha Chatterjee. Credit: Facebook/ParthaCofficial

The CBI on Wednesday summoned senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in relation to a ponzi scam.

According to sources in the Central agency, Chatterjee has been asked to appear before them at its Kolkata office at CGO complex on September 13.

They further revealed that the Minister was allegedly seen in certain public programs arranged by the I-Core firm which was accused of duping investors by offering exorbitant returns on investment.

Although so far there has been no reactions from Chatterjee on the issue, he had earlier denied having any connection with ponzi scams.

Chatterjee was also summoned by the CBI in March and his statement was recorded. The Central agency took over the investigation of ponzi scams including the Saradha scam following a Supreme Court order on May 9,2014.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Partha Chatterjee
Ponzi scam
West Bengal
CBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

IRCTC to launch India's first cruise liner from Sept 18

IRCTC to launch India's first cruise liner from Sept 18

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

 