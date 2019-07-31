CCD owner's death very unfortunate: Mamata

Referring to the farewell letter by the lat CCD founder V G Siddhartha wherein he alleged that he was being harassed by tax officials West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that Siddhartha was depressed due to the pressure from several agencies.

“From what he has expressed, it appears that he was greatly depressed due to harassment and pressure from different agencies for which he could not run his business in a peaceful manner. This he could not resist,” stated Banerjee in a Facebook post.

She further alleged that several industry leaders were also under pressure and had either left the country or were planning to do so.

“I hear from different sources that captains of industry in the country are under pressure; some of them have left the country and some are contemplating to move out,” stated Banerjee.