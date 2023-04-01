CCTV cameras installed after photos of garbage heap in Assam capital go viral on social media

A day after a social media post of a garbage heap near Assam capital Dispur went viral with the Urban Affairs minister pleading helplessness in dealing with the matter, the authorities on Saturday installed CCTV cameras in the area to identify those who are dumping trash on the road.

The plan worked as several people were caught red-handed trying to throw garbage there. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) chided and let them off with warnings, an official release said.

Besides, a local shop was sealed and its license cancelled for violating norms of the GMC.

Also Read: Cleanest village to bag 1-km concrete road in Assam

Photos of a huge pile of garbage at the entrance of Harijan Colony in Dispur area under ward number 48, which the GMC has declared a model ward, had been circulating on Twitter since Friday.

Retweeting the post, Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal had written on Friday: “I am helpless.”

I am helpless 😢😢 https://t.co/8Zf6Sz3SeQ — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) March 31, 2023

This led to sharp reactions on the micro-blogging site, with most questioning the minister for his failure to address the issue of scientific and systematic garbage disposal in the capital.

Many also commented that the citizens also need to act responsibly and use designated areas for throwing their trash.

The GMC authorities on Saturday carried out a cleaning drive in the area, removing all the heaps of garbage, the release said.

Several local people who were trying to dump trash in the area were sensitised against it and let off with warnings, the release added.

Besides, ‘swachhata praharis’, volunteers who help GMC in maintaining cleanliness, were sensitised by the authorities.

CCTV cameras have also been installed in the area to ensure no recurrence of such dumping, it said.

The GMC also warned of taking punitive action against individuals as well as shops or establishments throwing garbage in public places.

Singhal, sharing photos of the cleaned-up area, wrote on Twitter: “Garbages removed. Hope our citizens respect the cleanliness and act responsibly now.”