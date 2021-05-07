Central team meets Bengal Gov, seeks report on post-poll violence

The four-member team of the Union Home Ministry, which is probing the reasons behind post-poll violence in West Bengal, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.

According to sources in the Raj Bhavan, the Central team has sought a report from the Governor regarding the violence and law and order situation in Bengal.

“Four-member MHA team led by Shri Govind Mohan, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India called on the West Bengal Governor today at 10 am at Raj Bhawan, Kolkata. The MHA team was with the Governor for over an hour,” tweeted the Governor.

Later in the day, the Central team visited several places in South 24 Parganas district such as Sathgachia and Budge Budge and spoke to victims of the violence. However, they did not speak to reporters.

After the team returned to Kolkata, a four-member state BJP delegation met them. The BJP delegation alleged that the state government’s claim that post-poll violence has subsided in Bengal is false and it was continuing unabated in the state.

They further alleged that the situation has become such that people are fleeing from their home or even hiding in jungles fearing for their life.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership announced that it will continue to boycott Assembly Sessions until the "post-poll violence in Bengal stops."

The decision was taken at the meeting of BJP’s Legislative Party also attended by state BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

“Several of our MLAs were unable to come to the Assembly to take oath due to post-poll violence in Bengal. I have told them to stay in their constituencies and stand by party workers. Our MLAs will not attend any Assembly Session till the violence stops,” said Ghosh.

The BJP has also boycotted the Assembly Session on Saturday when the Speaker will be elected.