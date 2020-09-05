Centre approves second medical college for Nagaland: Phom

Centre approves 2nd medical college for Nagaland: Phom

PTI
PTI, Kohima,
  • Sep 05 2020, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 10:53 ist
Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom. Credit: Facebook

The Centre has approved the setting up of the second medical college in Nagaland, according to state Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

He said that the new government medical college will be set up by upgrading the District Hospital Mon.

Phom thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for approving the new medical college in Nagaland.

"Thankful to BJP-led NDA Government under the dynamic & visionary leadership of Honble PM @narendramodi & Union Health Minister @drharshvardhan for approving & sanctioning new Government Medical College by upgrading District Hospital Mon," he tweeted.

"This landmark decision of the Union Government will boost Nagaland Governments effort to revolutionise the state health sector. The approval of a new Medical College has fulfilled the long cherished dream of the people of Nagaland and Eastern Nagas in particular," Phom said in another tweet.

The first medical college in Nagaland is under construction in Kohima.

