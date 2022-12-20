Centre awards West Bengal for outreach programme

Duare Sarkar, a citizen-centric programme of the West Bengal government, is being awarded by the Centre.

“A unique citizen-centric initiative of the government of West Bengal has received the highest Platinum Award in the category of ‘Public Digital Platforms – Central Ministries, Departments and States’ under the Digital India Awards 2022 of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology…,” an official communique of the state government stated.

The state government’s initiative provides public services at the “doorsteps” of citizens in the form of special camps. “Since its roll out on December 1, 2020, Duare Sarkar has been organised in five phases and more than 6.6 crore services have been successfully delivered to the citizens through 3.61 lakh outreach camps,” the note added.

The award will be presented to West Bengal on January 7 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, by President Droupadi Murmu.