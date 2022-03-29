Centre maligning Bengal to divert attention from rising fuel prices, claims Mamata

The BJP-led government at the Centre has no affection for West Bengal and it propagates a perception of violence in the state, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has alleged. She claimed that there’s an orchestrated effort in this direction and it’s intended to divert people’s attention away from rising fuel prices.

Speaking at a government programme in Darjeeling in north Bengal on Tuesday, Mamata said that the government in Delhi raises fuel prices several times a year. She held the BJP at the Centre responsible for provocations. “They have no affection for Bengal, no relation with the people. There is only one chore - say there is violence and tarnish Bengal,” she said, while distributing pensions for widows, and speaking on various government schemes.

Referring to the Uttar Pradesh elections, Mamata said that not one month has passed since the elections concluded and the BJP has raised fuel prices several times.

Mamata alleged that negative things are propagated against her in an organised way, through a section of media. She added that her government has no issue if the CBI investigates serious incidents, but there is a tendency to invoke the agency even for minor ones.

On the Ukraine issue, Mamata alleged that 17,000 students, including 400 from Bengal, have been brought back. While the state is ready to offer financial assistance to the students for completing their studies, the Centre has not offered the required approval.

While on one hand Trinamool’s political opponents — primarily the BJP — continue to raise questions about the law and order situation given occurrences of multiple violent incidents in the last few months, TMC asserted its political strength by raising its voice against rising fuel prices.

