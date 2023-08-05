Centre, Opposition agree to debate Manipur under Rule 167

To break the logjam over the Manipur issue in Parliament, government sources said that floor leaders of the ruling party have communicated to the Opposition parties that a decision on a discussion on the Manipur violence in the Rajya Sabha can be taken up only after they see a copy of the resolution under Rule 167 — the procedure under which the Opposition insists on a debate on the issue.

Floor leaders of the BJP, union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday for a thaw in the stalemate. In the meeting, Opposition leaders, who had been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267, said that they were ready for a discussion under Rule 167 with a statement by the prime minister and a vote. The government, however, said that it is ready for a discussion under Rule 176.

Government sources said that while they were yet to agree to the Opposition’s demand, the ruling party’s floor leaders asked for a copy of the draft resolution. “We are yet to see a draft of the resolution, and we hope that no further delay is caused,” the leader said.

Opposition leaders have either stalled business in both the Houses or walked out demanding a discussion on the issue with a statement by the Prime Minister. The only exception was during the passage of the Delhi Ordinance in the Lok Sabha where Opposition leaders rose to speak against it.

Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States lays down the procedure for the suspension of rules. “Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being,” the rule states

Rule 176, on the other hand, allows for a short discussion on an important matter. “Any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised,” the rules state. Rule 267 is about a discussion on a matter of public interest.

A senior union minister not wishing to be named said that while the Lok Sabha discusses the no-confidence motion, there’s a likelihood that the house discusses violence in Opposition states like West Bengal and Rajasthan. “We also have a list of bills to take up, which were passed in the Lok Sabha in the last few days,” the union minister said.

The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill are some of the legislations that will come up in the Rajya Sabha.