Don't share Manipur women clip: GoI to social media cos

Centre orders social media platforms to not share Manipur women's viral video

A video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi district during the riot on May 4 went viral on Wednesday

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2023, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 09:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Thursday issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude, ANI reported citing government sources 

It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation, the sources told the news agency.

A video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi district during the riot on May 4 went viral on Wednesday, leaving many shocked and angry in the conflict-hit state. 

The video shows a mob comprising men constantly molesting the two women while they were being taken towards a paddy field. The victims were seen crying for help. Confirming the incident, a statement issued by the Manipur Police on Wednesday evening said efforts were under way to arrest the culprits. 

India News
Manipur

