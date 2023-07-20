Centre orders Twitter, other social media platforms not to share video on Manipur women

Centre orders Twitter to take down Manipur video

Some links have been shared with social media companies to help them take down the video.

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 22:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Thursday ordered Twitter and other social media platforms not to share a viral video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked.

The Centre also asked to social media platform to follow the government direction and warned them to take action if they failed to do so.

Also Read | Filled with pain, anger: PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur violence

Some links have been shared with social media companies to help them take down the video as it could further disrupt the law-and-order situation in the state,” a senior government official said.

The Centre has powers to issue content takedown orders to social media companies under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act.

 

 

