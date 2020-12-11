Centre receives report from WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on law and order situation in state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that he had sent a report to the Centre following the attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda. He also said that such incidents would not be tolerated.

Nadda’s convoy was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres at the Diamond Harbor area in South 24 Paraganas district on Thursday.

“I have sent a report to the Centre the content of which cannot be shared in public domain. Such an incident will not be tolerated,” said Dhankhar. He was speaking to journalists at the Rajbhavan.

Taking exception to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s reaction to the attack on Nadda’s convoy the Governor cautioned her not to play with fire by resorting to labeling Indians as outsiders.

“I cannot neglect my constitutional duties. I am cautioning the Chief Minister. You (Mamata Banerjee) are labeling Indians as outsiders. Please don’t play with fire. If you do not abide by the Constitution, then my responsibilities will begin,” said Dhankhar.

Also read: MHA summons West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP on December 14 over alleged attack on Nadda's convoy

The Governor also said that how could a “responsible Chief Minister” use such language.

“If she decides to apologise it will only increase her stature… What happened in Bengal on International Human Rights Day(December 10) is a matter of shame for the largest democracy in the world. It is an insult to the Constitution. Incidents such as the one in Diamond Harbor must not happen again,” said Dhankhar.

He accused the Chief Minister of not responding to his letters on significant issues. He also said that “corrupt and biased activities” were being patronized in Bengal.

He further alleged that the voice of Opposition parties was being muzzled. The Governor said that a section of State Government officials were acting like “political persons.”

“I have prepared a list of 21 such Government officials and will share the sensitive information with the Chief Minister,” said Dhankhar.

Alleging that there was misappropriation of funds of Rs.200 crore in buying equipments for treatment of Covid-19 patients , Dhankhar alleged that there was always an effort to come up with new excuses for not replying to his queries.

High time @MamataOfficial to ensure governance in accordance with constitution and render police & administration “politically neutral”. CS & DGP @WBPolice non responsive stance ignoring lawful accountability, letter & spirit of constitution is fraught with serious consequences. pic.twitter.com/jXdI27dssh — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 6, 2020

“ There are serious questions on the State Government’s claims on proposal of investments through it’s Bengal Global Business Summit. Where were these investments made and how many people got jobs? These is no answer to these questions,” said Dhankhar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the attack on Nadda's convoy a "sponsored violence", and alleged that the state has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under Trinamool's rule.

Cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were damaged in the alleged attack.

Also read: Attack on Nadda 'sponsored violence'; Bengal has descended into era of tyranny under TMC rule: Amit Shah

Another official said that the Union home ministry is yet to receive a report from the West Bengal government on the alleged "serious security lapses" during the BJP president's visit.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had also spoken to the West Bengal chief secretary on Thursday on the allegations of BJP's state unit chief Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh in a letter to Shah had alleged that "during his (Nadda's) different engagements in Kolkata, it was observed that there was serious lapses on security arrangements, purportedly due to negligence and/or casual approach of the state police department".

He had also alleged that a "mob" of over 200 people with sticks and bamboos were demonstrating raising black flags in front of the BJP's state unit office in Kolkata.

Ghosh claimed that some of the protesters climbed on cars parked outside the party's office and raised slogans, and the "police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle".

(With inputs from PTI)