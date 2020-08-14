Centre recognised the sovereignty of Nagas through 2015 Framework Agreement, says NSCN (IM) on its 'Independence Day'

The Naga groups, including the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), hoisted their 'national flag' and 'celebrated Independence Day' on Friday while stressing that an honourable solution was not possible without the recognition of their flag and Constitution.

Leaders and cadres of the NSCN (IM), which is in ceasefire since 1997, hoisted their flag at their 'headquarters' (designated camp) at Hebron situated near Nagaland's commercial town Dimapur and was addressed by their leader, Thuingaleng Muivah.

In his 'Independence Day speech' Muivah claimed that the Centre had recognised the 'sovereignty of the Nagas' through the Framework Agreement, which was signed on August 3, 2015 in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further claimed that the Framework Agreement talked about 'inclusive peaceful co-existence of the two entities sharing sovereign power'.

"By inclusive it means all Nagas in different administrative units and political camps are to be included in the agreement. Co-existence of the two entities is self-explanatory. It means the two peoples and nations will co-exist. Political and legal experts admit the terms ‘co-existence’ and ‘shared-sovereignty’ apply to two entities, not one entity. The Nagas will co-exist with India sharing sovereign powers as agreed in the Framework Agreement and defined in the competencies. But they will not merge with India," Muivah said.

The statement comes two days after NSCN (IM) sought replacement of the Centre's interlocutor R N Ravi alleging that the latter "twisted" the Framework Agreement to push his point that the outfit agreed to sign the final agreement within the ambit of Indian Constitution.

Stating that Nagas were neither part of India nor Myanmar, Muivah said, "We said we must work out a common ground for a meeting point so that we may co-exist together as two entities. No doubt, all the Indian interlocutors understood this reality and acknowledged the position of the Nagas."

On the issue of the flag and the Constitution, which has become a stumbling block for signing the final agreement, Muivah said, "We are not asking for the Naga national flag and Constitution from the Government of India. Recognise them or not, we have our own flag and constitution. Flag and constitution are ingredients of our recognised sovereign entity and the symbols of Naga nationhood. The Nagas must keep their flag and constitution," he said.

Muivah claimed that in the October 31, 2019 talk, RN Ravi said that the government also respects and honours the Naga flag and Constitution. "We reiterated our stand stating we see no honourable solution without flag and constitution," Muivah said.

Sources said a delegation of NSCN (IM) met the Central leaders in New Delhi on Thursday but Ravi did not take part in it.