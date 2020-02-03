Centre starts informing Bengal BJP MPs about its projects in West Bengal

The BJP government at the Centre has started to officially inform the state BJP leadership about the commencing of centrally funded projects in the state. The move started with Union Health Minister Harshvardhan about the Centre’s decision upgrading the Jalpaiguri District Hospital to a medical college to state BJP president Dilip Ghosh(also an MP) and BJP MP Jayanta Kumar Roy from Jalpaiguri on Friday.

The new practice has raised eyebrows in the state administration. “ Heath services is under the authority of the state government. How come the Centre informs BJP MPs about it?” said a senior Health Department official.

However, the state BJP leadership argued that the practice will prevent the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from allegedly labeling Centre’s projects as its own.

“ The major portion of funds of several schemes in West Bengal comes from the Centre but even then the TMC government is claiming them to be their own by changing the names. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has renamed as Nirmal Bangla, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been renamed as Banglar Bari ( Bengal’s Homes),” said state BJP p[resident Dilip Ghosh.

He also said that ahead of the Assembly elections next year the state BJP wants ensure that people of West Bengal are aware of the Centre’s contribution to the state’s development.

“ We have urged the Centre to ensure that the related Ministries officially inform us about each of its contribution to Bengal to foil the TMC government’s attempts of hiding the Central government’s contribution from the people of West Bengal,” said Ghosh.

He also said that all the BJP MPs in West Bengal distribute copies of the letters in their respective constituencies to raise public awareness about the Centre’s works.

The BJP MPs from Bengal have been vocal in Parliament about the alleged deterioration of law and order in Bengal and lack of development in several sectors.

“ The letters are part of informing BJP MPs about what steps the Centre is taking about resolving the issues,” said a senior state BJP leader.