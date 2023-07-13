Centre to provide free 'Dish' in remote areas at Indo-China border: Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday announced that the Centre will ensure supply of free Doordarshan DTH connections in villages at Indo-China border.

He also said better mobile connectivity to residents of these remote villages will be ensured soon, asserting that the government is committed to ensure better all-round connectivity to these far-flung areas.

The minister said this during an interaction he had with the villagers at Karzok Village of Ladakh, some 211 kilometres from Leh.

The government has proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh free FreeDish connections in villages in border areas.

Asserting that the government was committed to development of border villages, Thakur assured the local villagers that their demands of better digital connectivity and road connectivity, enhancing tourism infrastructure, sports infrastructure and improved Jal Jeewan Mission will also be implemented on priority basis.

As part of the government's vibrant village programme, Thakur embarked on a three-day tour of Leh-Ladakh, during which he stayed in Karzok village, held meeting with UT and district officials to review Central/state government schemes and distribution of sports equipment.

He also interacted with the ITBP jawans at Karzok platoon post located about 15,000 feet above sea level on the Indo-China border, according to an official statement.

Aiming to assess the reach of various projects and schemes of the government and also gain a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by the residents in remote villages on Indo-China border, the Union minister held close interaction with the local villagers and also administrative officials.

Accompanied by a team of officials and local representatives, Thakur interacted with local villagers in Kharnak and Samad among others and listened to their concerns and aspirations.

At Kharnak, he also inaugurated the PMGSY road connecting the highway of Dadh Kharnak.

During one of his interactions with locals, the minister asserted that after the formation of the Union territory, a lot of development has taken place in Ladakh such as direct funding, 24-hour electricity, installation of solar plant, increased livelihood opportunity, and sanction of 375 mobile towers in Leh.

He also unveiled plans for future initiatives that would further enhance the development of Changthang and surrounding villages. These initiatives include upgrading infrastructure for better connectivity, and promoting eco-tourism to leverage the region's natural beauty.

Thakur assured the villagers that the government would provide all necessary support and resources to implement these plans effectively.

The concerted effort of the government would lead to increased tourism development in Changthang, he added.

While interacting with the jawans of the 37th ITBP post, Thakur spoke about the reforms undertaken by the Centre to provide all facilities for the forces posted at the border such as improved combat wear, armament, make in India initiative and pensions, etc.

The minister's visit to vibrant village Changthang is a significant step towards empowering rural communities, uplifting their living standards, and fostering sustainable development in the region, the statement said.