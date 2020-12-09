Centre trying to hoodwink people with CAA: Mamata Banerjee

Raising the citizenship issue ahead of the Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Centre is trying to hoodwink people with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Speaking at a Government programme at Bongaon in North 24 Paraganas district, the Chief Minister said that she would never allow the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

“They (the Centre) is trying to hoodwink the people in the name of CAA...I am saying this in my capacity as a Chief Minister that all of you are citizens of this country and nothing can change that. We will never allow NRC and NPR in Bengal. We will not let anyone turn Bengal into Gujarat,” said Mamata.

She dared the BJP to fight her politically and without directly naming the party, warned them against resorting to 'divisive politics'.

“Some people from outside are trying to lecture Matuas (Dalit Hindu refugees who came to West Bengal in large numbers following partition). They are not from Bengal. They are outsiders. If you (BJP) have the guts, fight me politically and democratically,” said Mamata.

She further alleged that “RSS goons” from outside Bengal are being brought to the state adding that CPI(M) cadres are now working for the BJP.

The TMC supremo crtiticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Farm Laws. She said that the Prime Minister brought these laws, which are "against the interests of the farmers", to ensure that corporate organisations could buy their crops at will. She accused the Centre of allowing hoarding of staple food items like onions and potatoes.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister for his visit to the state following the cyclone Amphan, the TMC supremo said that “he made a dramatic visit to Basirhat after the cyclone and announced relief of Rs 1,000 crore. It was our money. He only sent it to us in advance,” said Mamata.