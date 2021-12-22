Centre withdraws VIP security cover of TMC leader

Centre withdraws VIP security cover of TMC leader Rajib Banerjee

Banerjee, 47, had returned to the TMC fold after a short stint with the BJP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2021, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 18:03 ist
TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee talks to the media. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union government has withdrawn the central security cover of former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee, official sources said on Wednesday.

It is understood that he himself had requested for the security cover, being provided by the Central Reserve Police Force, to be withdrawn.

Banerjee, 47, had returned to the TMC fold after a short stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He rejoined the TMC at a rally held by party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura's capital Agartala on October 31.

Banerjee had contested the last West Bengal assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Domjur in Howrah district, but lost to Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Ghosh.

Sources said the Union home ministry has withdrawn his Z category central cover (authorised in West Bengal) that was coupled with Y+ cover across India. 

