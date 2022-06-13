Centre's treatment of accused as convicts ‘unfortunate’: Muslim law body on Prophet row protestors

The government’s treatment of protest detainees and the accused in related cases as if they were convicts was unfortunate, said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday.

The board’s general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said in a statement that instead of taking legal action for the foul language used against Prophet Mohammed by a representative and spokesperson of the ruling party, "salt is being sprinkled" on the wounds of the Muslims.

“Those who are protesting peacefully against this indecent act are being prosecuted, lathi-charged, and their homes are being demolished,” the statement mentioned. It also stated that until a person is convicted by a court of law, that person’s status is that of an 'accused'.

Rahmani, in his statement, called the absence of government action against the person responsible for controversial remarks as a “murder of justice”.

“Does the law allow demolishing a person’s house for protesting and throwing stones, or permits shooting someone to death for raising slogan like ‘long live Islam’?"

The Board urged the Centre, and state governments, that stone pelting mob—be they Hindus or Muslims—should be before the court after thorough investigation, and that subsequent legal decisions must be enforced.

The Board also asked the Muslims to be patient, and present memorandums to local government officials to express their displeasure.