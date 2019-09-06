Chaos at West Bengal Assembly

Chaos ensued at West Bengal Assembly on Friday with the MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress charging at each other after the latter took exception to a comment by the state’s Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intervened and was able to pacify the MLAs of both sides to bring the situation under control.



The incident took place Congress MLA Pratima Rajak raised a question to Adhikati regarding alleged corruption in recruitment at the Transport Department. Taking offence to the question Adhikari asked Rajak either to prove the allegation or apologize in the House.



Adhikari also said that in the near future all Congress MLAs from Murshidabad district-a Congress stronghold- will switch over to TMC and the grand old party will draw a blank in the district in the 2021 Assembly elections.



This enraged Congress MLAs who said Adhikari has no authority to make such comments. The situation almost went out of control when Congress MLA from Bharatpur Assembly seat Kamlesh Chatterjee ran towards the Minister. TMC MLAs also trooped to well.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intervened and brought the situation under control. The Speaker Biman Banerjee asked the concerned MLAs including the Minister to be more cautious.