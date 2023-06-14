Chargesheet on me possible before Oppn meet: Tejashwi

Chargesheet against me possible before Opposition meet: Tejashwi Yadav

The 34-year-old has been named in land for hotels and land for jobs scams, both of which pertain to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister.

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 14 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 22:36 ist
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: IANS Photo

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday expressed apprehension that a chargesheet could be filed against him in cases investigated by central agencies, ahead of the Opposition meet scheduled here next week.

The RJD leader was responding to queries from journalists about the arrest of a Tamil Nadu minister by the Enforcement Directorate, which has drawn sharp reaction from the JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is convening the meeting.

"I think we may see a spate of raids and arrests by these agencies in the run-up to the Opposition meeting... Though we will emerge stronger in the process,” Yadav said.

"So far there has not been a chargesheet against me. But, now I will not be surprised if the agencies are made to come out with one soon,” he said.

The 34-year-old has been named in land for hotels and land for jobs scams, both of which pertain to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister.

Yadav has been accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre of misusing investigating agencies and, sarcastically, asking CBI and ED to open their offices at his residence.

"I am sure these agencies must have lost count of the number of times they have been made to conduct searches against me and my close aides,” said Yadav.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
Opposition

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

 