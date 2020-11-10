Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals with Rs 16 lakh rewards on their heads surrender

Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals who had Rs 16L bounty surrender

The two were involved in attacks on security forces since 2016

PTI
PTI, Kondagaon,
  • Nov 10 2020, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 19:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two Naxals with a total bounty of Rs 16 lakh on their heads surrendered on Tuesday in front of security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said.

Nagesh alias Budhru Benjam was a "deputy platoon commander" of the Maoists' self-styled military company number 6 while woman ultra Urmila alias Sukmati Usendi was a section member of the same squad, Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.

The two were involved in attacks on security forces since 2016 in Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Kanker districts of Bastar, he said.

"Both carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads. They have said they were disappointed with the hollow axial ideology. They will be given assistance of Rs 10,000 each and other facilities as per the government's surrenderand rehabilitation policy," he added. 

