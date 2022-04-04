Chhattisgarh has lowest unemployment rate in country, shows government data

Chhattisgarh has been ranked first among states with the lowest unemployment rate in the country, an official statement said on Monday.

According to the latest data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Chhattisgarh has registered an unemployment rate of 0.6 per cent this March, which is the lowest so far, it said.

Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country with the lowest unemployment rate while the country's unemployment rate stood at 7.6 per cent in the same month (March), the statement said citing CMIE data. “The state government took several steps and formulated new policies for generating employment opportunities especially for the youth, resulting in a constant decline in the unemployment rate," the release said.

Also Read — Unemployment rate decreasing in India: CMIE

As per the data, Haryana has the highest unemployment rate at 26.7 per cent, followed by Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir at 25 per cent each and Jharkhand at 14.5 per cent.

The Chhattisgarh government adopted a new model of development three years ago in line with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'Gram Swaraj' envisaging inclusive development of the state and launched various schemes including Suraji Gaon Yojana, Narva-Garva-Ghurva-Bari programme, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana etc. for boosting the rural economy, the statement said.

New employment opportunities are being created in rural areas with the effective implementation of these schemes which are giving impetus to the holistic development of the state.

Even during the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state's economy remained untouched by the nationwide economic slowdown, it said. The state government has set up the 'Chhattisgarh Employment Mission' intending to create around 15 lakh new employment opportunities in the next five years.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: