Chhattisgarh to introduce teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in school syllabus

Chhattisgarh schools to introduce teachings of Bapu

The move is aimed at imparting education to children from Classes 5 to 12 in both urban and rural areas as per Gandhiji's thoughts and views

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Sep 29 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 16:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The basic teachings of Mahatma Gandhi will be introduced in the curriculum of Classes 5 to 12 in schools across Chhattisgarh to make children aware of the ideals and principles of the father of the nation, a government official said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the state's chief secretary to include the basic teachings of Gandhi so that the knowledge of self-reliance is imparted to the children along with their all-round development, the state's public relations department stated in a release.

To understand the concept of a self-reliant village, children will be told about the importance of 'Narva, Garuva, Ghuruwa, and Bari' (rivulet, cow, compost pit, and vegetable garden) under the state government's Suraji Gaon Yojana scheme, by facilitating tours to villages, the release stated.

This will help children learn about the rural economy and key issues such as water and soil conservation, it added.

