Chidambaram’s arrest disappointing: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the way the arrest of former Union Minister P Chidambaram was handled is very disappointing. She also indicated that the process of the the former Union minister's arrest was also not correct.

Chidambaram was arrested by CBI on Wednesday in the INX Media case.

“Sometimes the process is incorrect. I am not talking about legal matters. But Chidambaram is a senior politician, former Union and Home Minister of this country. The way this matter is being handled that is very depressing as well as sad and bad,” said Mamata. She was speaking to reporters at Digha in East Medinipur district.

The Chief Minister also said that these days democracy is missing from the country.

“We are now very much missing democracy in our country. Democracy is crying today. No comments about the judiciary. But let me quote Rabindranath Tagore’s line ‘the words of justice are crying in silence,” said Banerjee.