China hints about release of 'abducted' Arunachal Pradesh youth, blames weather for delay

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China on Wednesday hinted about release of the youth from Arunchal Pradesh soon and cited the bad weather condition in their side for delay in his release, union law minister, Kiren Rijiju said.

"Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side," Rijiju, who is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh said in a tweet.

The 19-year-old Miram Taron, a resident of Jido village in Upper Siang district went missing from Shiyung La village in Bishing area, close to the LAC on January 18.

On Tuesday, Rijiju said since the boy went missing from areas close to Line of Actual Control, Indian army on January 19 approached Chinese side asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into Chinese territory or PLA had taken him into their custody.

"On January 20, Chinese side intimated that they found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish his identity. To assist the Chinese side in corroborating his identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with Chinese side by Indian army," Rijiju tweeted on Tuesday.

Another BJP MP from the frontier state, Tapir Gao on January 19 claimed that Taron was abducted by Chinese PLA from Indian territory. The boy had gone to the forest area for hunting along with another friend, who managed to flee and inform the villagers and Indian army.

