China ups the ante against India, renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

China has renamed 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh to buttress its claim on the Northeastern state of India, even as soldiers of the two nations remained engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball stand-off all along the disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh over the past 20 months.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs of the Chinese Government announced on Wednesday that it had “standardised” in Mandarin Chinese characters as well as in Tibetan and Roman alphabets the names of the 15 places in Zangnan or the southern part of Xizang (Tibet Autonomous Region), The Global Times, a state-affiliated media outlet of the communist country, reported.

Beijing claims areas worth 90,000 sq km in Arunachal Pradesh of India as part of the territory of China and calls it Zangnan or south Tibet. New Delhi, however, rejects Beijing’s claim and says that the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

The outlet reported on Thursday that the names were “standardised in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council” of China. The State Council is the chief administrative authority of China.

The 15 places, which the Chinese Government renamed, included eight residential places, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

Beijing’s latest attempt to assert its territorial claim came almost six-and-a-half years after New Delhi dismissed a similar move by China in April 2017 to rename six places in the north-eastern state of India.

The report quoted China's ministry spokesperson saying in February 2020 that China had never recognised Arunachal Pradesh as a part of the Indian territory. It also quoted Lian Xiangmin, an expert with the China Tibetology Research Center in Beijing, saying that China had exercised its sovereign rights and made a “legitimate move” to standardise the names of 15 places in south Tibet.

The soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are at present engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations – in eastern Ladakh. The stand-off started in April-May 2020 when the Indian Army had to deploy additional troops in response to the Chinese PLA’s move to amass a large number of troops near the LAC in an obvious attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the disputed boundary and to push the line westward. It reached a flashpoint on June 15, 2020, when 20 Indian Army soldiers and at least four Chinese PLA personnel were killed in a violent clash at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Protracted negotiations between diplomats and senior military commanders of India and China resulted in a mutual withdrawal of frontline troops by the Chinese PLA and the Indian Army from the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso (lake) in February and from the Gogra Post in August this year. The two sides, however, could not agree on disengagement in other remaining face-off points along the LAC.

The recent incursion attempts by the Chinese PLA soldiers in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh fuelled speculation about the possibility of the stand-off along the LAC in the western sector spreading to the middle and eastern sectors, too.

China on October 23, 2021, introduced a new Land Border Law, which will come into force on January 1, 2022.

China's Maritime Police Law and Maritime Traffic Safety Law signalled its intent to aggressively assert its expansive claims on the South China Sea and East China Sea. Its new Land Border Law indicates the Communist country's resolve to manage its demarcated boundaries with other nations and seek settlement of the boundary disputes with India and Bhutan on its own terms. It also apparently seeks to legitimise the country's use of civilian settlements to stake claims along India and Bhutan borders.

Its emphasis on the development of villages and towns in the border areas and the role of civilians in protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity clearly indicates that China would expand settlements all along its disputed boundaries with India and Bhutan. There have been reports about China building villages in areas it illegally occupied in Bhutan as well as in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Article VII of the 2005 India-China agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the Boundary Question says that the two sides shall safeguard the interests of settled populations in the border areas while clinching a deal to resolve the boundary row.

New Delhi has not yet officially reacted to China’s latest move to reassert its claim on Arunachal Pradesh of India. But it had a strong reaction to a similar action in April 2017 when China had renamed six places in Arunachal Pradesh. India had dismissed China’s move, with the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs stating in New Delhi that “assigning invented names to the towns of your neighbours does not make illegal territorial claims legal”.

