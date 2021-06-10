Chinese national held by BSF along India-B'desh border

Chinese national held by BSF along India-Bangladesh border in Bengal

He was 'intercepted' by a BSF party near the border in Malda district

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 10 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 16:59 ist
The officials said a laptop, a Chinese passport and some other items have been recovered from him. Credit: iStock Photo

A Chinese national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal on Thursday, officials said.

He was "intercepted" by a BSF party near the border in Malda district.

The man is being questioned by officials of the BSF, local police and intelligence agencies, and further details will be known once the session ends, they said.

The officials said a laptop, a Chinese passport and some other items have been recovered from him.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSF
China
Bangladesh
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

The 'tube houses' that dominate Hanoi's streets

The 'tube houses' that dominate Hanoi's streets

 