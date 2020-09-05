'Chinese troops have abducted 5 boys in Arunachal'

Chinese troops have abducted 5 boys in Arunachal Pradesh, claims Congress leader Ering

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2020, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 10:27 ist
Congress MP Ninong Ering. Credit: Facebook Photo/NinongEringMP

China's troops has abducted five boys from Nacho in Arunachal Pradesh, claims Congress leader Ninong Ering.

This has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defence ministers of Russia and China. PLA's action has sent a very wrong message, reports ANI quoting Ering.

More to follow...

