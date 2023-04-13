Christian body irked over demolition of three churches in Manipur, harassment in Bihar

Some church leaders in the Northeast expressed concern over demolition of three churches in Manipur on Monday and alleged assault on two church elders from Meghalaya in Bihar during Easter, recently.

"The church leaders express their deep pain and sorrow at the demolition of three churches in Imphal East Manipur district of Manipur immediately after Easter following the vacation of the operation of the interim status quo order earlier issued by the Honorable High Court of Manipur," the United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI), said in a statement.

The forum also expressed concern over alleged assault on two Church Elders from Meghalaya in Bihar during Easter. The organisation said the duo were manhandled and falsely accused of initiating conversion when they visited Bihar at the invitation of the local church there for post Easter celebrations among the faithful.

Latest information issued by the SP East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya stated that they are safe and will be given police protection as they head back home, said the forum.

"Under these circumstances, UCFNEI appeals to all its faithful to continue to pray for peace and harmony while standing united."

Three churches were demolished by the administration in Imphal East district in Manipur on Tuesday for "illegal construction" on government land.

The demolition was carried out at the Tribal Colony in the wee hours of Tuesday in the presence of a large number of security personnel. The churches were demolished days after the Manipur High Court vacated its order for status quo on an order for eviction drive by the BJP-led government in the state in 2020.

An official in Manipur said the churches were demolished as they were constructed on government land and without any approval or permission from the district administration.

The official, however, sought to clarify that the demolition was carried out as part of the state government's drive to clear forests and government land from encroachments.