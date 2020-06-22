Church, buildings damaged in earthquake in Mizoram

Several buildings including a church at Zokhawthar, a border trade town in Mizoram's Champhai district bordering Myanmar were partially damaged in an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale that shook the state at 4.10 am on Monday.

This was the second earthquake in the past 12 hours after one measuring 5.3 in the Richter Scale was witnessed at 4.10 pm on Sunday at Ngopa, also in Champhai. Walls of a health sub-centre was partially damaged in the tremor.

John Lt. Sanga, director of Mizoram disaster management and rehabilitation told DH over phone from Aizwal that preliminary report sent by Champhai district administration said some private buildings, a police station, a church, an immigration check post and a tourist lodge was partially damaged in the tremor. "Fortunately, there is no report of human casualty. About 40 per cent of the Church at Zokhawthar was damaged and the district administration is carrying out further assessment of the damage," he said.

According to National Centre for Seismology, epicentre of both the earthquakes were in Champhai district, bordering Myanmar.

The report prepared by Maria Ctzuali, deputy commissioner of Champhai said CCTV monitor of Zokhawthar was damaged and walls developed cracks. The report has been forwarded to Union ministry of home affairs," Sanga said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah called up Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga soon after the tremor and took stock of the situation. "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” a tweet by the Prime Minister read.