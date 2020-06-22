Churches, buildings damaged after earthquake hits Mizoram

Churches, buildings damaged as earthquake hits Mizoram

Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jun 22 2020, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 13:07 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Several buildings including churches in Mizoram's Champhai district bordering Myanmar developed cracks after an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale shook the state at 4.10 am on Monday.

This was the second earthquake in the past 12 hours after one measuring 5.3 in the Richter Scale was witnessed at 4.10 pm on Sunday. There was no report of damaged caused by the tremor on Sunday.

Official sources said damages were caused by the quake that jolted Champhai, capital Aizawl and a few other areas. "According to the information we have received so far, one church was partially damaged at Zokhawthar in Champhai district. A few other buildings also developed cracks there and there was some impact on the water supply system of Aizawl too. But an assessment of the damages is underway," an official at Aizawl told DH over the phone from Aizawl.

There is no report of human casualty so far, the official said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentres of both the earthquakes were in Champhai district, bordering Myanmar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah called up Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga soon after the tremor and took stoke of the situation. "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” a tweet by the Prime Minister read.

Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Zoramthanga
Mizoram

