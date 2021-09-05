CID summons Suvendu Adhikari over death of bodyguard

CID summons Suvendu Adhikari over death of bodyguard

The Nandigram BJP MLA has been asked to appear before the investigating officers at the CID headquarters in Bhawani Bhawan

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 05 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 11:27 ist
Opposition leader in Kolkata state assembly Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal CID has summoned opposition leader in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari in connection with the probe into the death of his bodyguard, a senior official said on Sunday.

The Nandigram BJP MLA has been asked to appear before the investigating officers at the CID headquarters in Bhawani Bhawan here on Monday, he said.

Also Read | CID officials visit Suvendu Adhikari's home in connection with probe into his ex-bodyguard's death

The CID had formed a team to investigate the death of Adhikari's bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty, who had allegedly shot himself using his service revolver.

Chakraborty’s wife had filed a complaint at Contai Police Station demanding a probe into her husband’s death.

The CID has so far questioned over 15 people, including 11 policemen, as part of the investigation. Earlier, its team members had also visited the Adhikari residence 'Shanti Kunj' in Purba Medinipur.

Chakraborty, a State Armed Police personnel, was part of Adhikari’s security team from the time he was a TMC MP, and continued to be in the squad after he became a minister in 2015.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Suvendu Adhikari
BJP
Kolkata
West Bengal
CID
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers

Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers

Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?

Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Ecologically smart cities

Ecologically smart cities

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

 