CISF official dies of coronavirus in Kolkata

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official posted in Kolkata has died of COVID-19, CISF officials said on Friday. He was posted at the Indian Museum in the city.

“DG #CISF & all ranks are deeply saddened on the tragic loss of our #CoronaWarrior ASI/Exe Asit Kumar Saha of CISF Unit Indian Museum Kolkata who laid his life at the altar of duty battling COVID-19 infection. We express heartfelt condolences to the grief stricken family members,” CISF stated in a tweet.

The deceased was admitted at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.



According to sources, other CISF jawan who stayed in same barrack have been sent to quarantine. They also said that other employees of the Indian Museum have been asked not to come to office till further orders as a precautionary measure.

This is the second death due to COVID-19 in the CISF. Earlier a CISF jawan posted at the Mumbai International Airport succumbed to the virus.